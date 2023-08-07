Federal Govt decides to privatise national airlines PIA

A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization was held.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired meeting.

Earlier, NA passed PIA Corporation Amendment Bill 2023.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to privatize national airlines Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting, the Cabinet Committee approved the appointment of a financial advisor for the privatization of Roosevelt Hotel.

Approval was also given to include Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited in the privatization list on the recommendation of the Privatization Commission.

Earlier today, the National Assembly also passed the PIA Corporation Amendment Bill 2023.

Concerns were expressed on the process of approval of the bill by the government and opposition members.

Pakistan People’s Party member Agha Rafi ullah said that PIA is being privatized and employees are being made unemployed. He said PPP should not be a part of such legislation.

GDA member Saira Bano said that PIA was destroyed under a well thought out conspiracy.

Meanwhile, while addressing press conference in Lahore, Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that PIA has a debt of Rs742 billion and no one is ready to give aircraft on lease. He said airports have become bus bases and their outsourcing should be done. However, no employee will be laid off after the outsourcing of airports.

Saad Rafiq said that the Roosevelt Hotel has been leased for three years, which will generate $8 million in revenue. In November, flights to the UK, European Union and then the United States will start.

On the other hand, a joint meeting of PIA (R) Employees Association and Senior Officers Association was held in Karachi in which the current situation of PIA was considered.

The statement said that the government’s PIA legislation is against fundamental rights, the government is not taking the stakeholders into confidence on the decisions.