Federal Ministry, ICCBS sign MOU to set up health incubator 

KARACHI: The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the establishment of the Health Incubator and Software Technology Park at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, has been signed between the Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Government of Pakistan, and ICCBS, University of Karachi.

The MOU signing ceremony was held in Prof. Salimuzzaman Siddiqui of ICCBS, University of Karachi.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Syed Amin UL Haque said that his ministry will continue his support and assistance for the establishment of these institutions. He said the ministry would also make an all-out effort to make the examination department of the country’s largest University of Karachi digitalize.

Responding to the request of Dr. Khalid Iraqi, the minister assured him that that MoITT would make all efforts to declare the examination department of the University digitalized.

He emphasized the importance of the ‘Digital Pakistan Policy’, and said that this policy was paving the way for digital transformation across the Government as well as the private sector.

Tech Startups are an essential building block for innovation, entrepreneurship, and building a knowledge-based economy, he said, adding that MoITT through Ignite has established national incubation centers throughout the country to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Khalid Iraqi said this was a historical occasion that ICCBS, University of Karachi, and MoITT were signing the MOU for the establishment of the Health Incubator and Software Technology Park.

He requested Ms. Nadira Panjwani to come forward and support Karachi University for the establishment of a Medical College in the varsity. Earlier, he also demanded the minister for the digitalization of the University’s examination department.

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman said that the international center was the only institution in the country where the scientists received 32 civil awards and various other international awards collectively, which showed its excellence.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary said this would be the first health tech incubator of the country where innovative solutions for health problems, and new product lines for disease diagnosis, surveillance, and treatment would be developed for the benefit of common men. He said that the core objective of these key institutions would be to develop an enabling environment for young inventors, innovators, and entrepreneurs.