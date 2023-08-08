Feminists outraged by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle PDA moment

Prince Harry is never hesitant to display his affection for his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, renowned for their heartwarming displays of love, shared a charming public display of affection (PDA) moment in 2019.

Reflecting on this incident, body language expert Judi James observes, “Aside from the traditional romantic gestures that capture the hearts of fans, there exists another type of romantic expression that can equally leave admirers swooning.”

“In Morocco in 2019, during Meghan’s pregnancy, Harry executed a truly iconic version of this gesture by releasing her ponytail from under a necklace she was trying on.”

James remarks, “While this act might have sparked debate, with numerous women expressing on social media that they wouldn’t appreciate such a gesture in public, the significant aspect is that Harry chose to perform it. This action positioned him as more attentive, empathetic, and even deferential compared to most previous Windsor men.”

Advertisement

James then ventures into Meghan’s perspective, suggesting that her lack of objection or withdrawal indicated her fondness for the gesture.

“Moreover, Meghan’s lack of objection or withdrawal from the gesture perhaps signifies the depth of her affection during that period,” James concludes.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Meghan Markle may succeed ‘very close’ to Barbie Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest venture could surpass the success of...