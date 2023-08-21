Ferocious storm Hilary slams California as public panics amid cautions

Powerful storm Hilary surged into the southwestern United States from Mexico, unleashing heavy rains that led to widespread panic as authorities initiated evacuation efforts to safeguard lives amidst a life-threatening flood warning.

Mexican officials reported at least one fatality due to floodwaters inundating roads. Social media imagery captured torrents of water rushing through city streets, transforming them into raging rivers.

Officials issued advisories urging residents to remain indoors and keep emergency supplies on hand. Airport operations in San Diego and Los Angeles came to a halt, with sporting events in the vicinity also cancelled.

Around 250 flights scheduled for Sunday at San Diego International Airport were cancelled, with an additional 382 flights cancelled for Monday, as reported by the FlightAware website.

Although Storm Hilary made landfall earlier in the day on the northern part of the Baja California peninsula, it has steadily weakened over the past 48 hours.

However, according to Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS), this storm still stands as the wettest to hit the US Southwest.

Taylor, affiliated with NWS’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, emphasized that this is a perilous storm, attributing the danger not solely to the volume of rainfall, but also to its intensity.

Hilary is poised to unleash copious amounts of precipitation in regions of the US Southwest more accustomed to arid conditions.

For instance, Palm Springs, California, which typically receives a mere 4.6 inches of rainfall annually, could receive 6-10 inches from this single storm. Similarly, Death Valley in California, accustomed to just 2.2 inches of annual rainfall, could experience 3-4 inches from this event.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted in its latest advisory that Hilary carries maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (96 kph) and is projected to traverse the northern part of the peninsula before crossing Southern California on Sunday afternoon.

The storm surges it generates might result in coastal flooding in parts of Baja California, while its heavy rainfall could lead to catastrophic flooding in certain areas.

The NHC warned of expected rainfall ranging from 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15 cm), with isolated amounts reaching up to 10 inches across the northern Baja California peninsula, as well as parts of Southern California and Southern Nevada.

As of 5pm EDT, Hilary was situated about 115 miles (185 km) south-southeast of San Diego, California, moving north-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass encouraged residents of the second-most populous US city to stay indoors during the storm’s passage, advocating for minimal travel.

In preparation for potential flood rescues, the Los Angeles Fire Department increased its staffing of fire engines and swift-water teams. Urban search and rescue teams, alongside helicopter units, were dispatched throughout the city to aid in aerial rescues.

In response to flooding risks, local authorities in Arizona issued evacuation orders for parts of Lake Mead National Park. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to urge residents to seek higher ground.

Meanwhile, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria declared a local emergency as heavy rains battered the city, urging citizens to prioritize safety and stay home.

