Feud Rumors Circulate As Charli XCX Unfollows Rina Sawayama

Charli XCX has opted to unfollow fellow artist Rina Sawayama on social media, a move that has ignited speculation of discord between the two musicians. Adding fuel to the fire, Charli XCX appeared to indirectly criticize Rina’s track “This Hell” in an Instagram post, further intensifying rumors of a potential feud.

This clash emerges in the wake of Rina Sawayama’s public criticisms aimed at Matty Healy, one of the label directors at Dirty Hit, which is the record label to which she is signed. Rina has been vocal about addressing issues of racism within the music industry. Matty Healy faced significant backlash for his remarks on a controversial podcast, prompting Rina to publicly address the matter.

Rina’s decision to address the issue openly seems to have been motivated by her perception of an unsatisfactory response from Matty Healy in private discussions. This led her to take her concerns to a broader audience. Notably, Matty Healy has subsequently been removed from his role as Director of the label due to the controversy.

Charli unfollowing Rina, Rina posting a new This Hell visualiser and then Charli posting this…hmm it’s nasty pic.twitter.com/vXpTGE77LX Advertisement — ࿊ (@mattcollxtion) August 29, 2023

messy era — Charli (@charli_xcx) August 29, 2023

In a recent twist of events, Charli XCX has seemingly aligned herself with Matty Healy amid the brewing controversy. It’s worth noting that Charli XCX is currently in a romantic relationship with George Daniel, a member of Matty Healy’s band. Adding complexity to the situation, Charli and Rina have collaborated on musical projects in the past, making their current fallout even more unexpected.

Charli, who had maintained friendships with both individuals, appears to have chosen to side with Healy amidst this controversy.

