Edition: English
Edition: English

FIA arrests fake driving license-making group

  • Sukkur Cyber ​​Crime Wing arrested 3 operatives of group.
  • The raid were conducted raids in Shikarpur and Sukkur.
  • The accused issued more than 27000 driving licenses so far.
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused allegedly involved in issuing fake driving licenses and seized driving licenses.

The Sukkur Cyber ​​Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three operatives of a group that created fake driving licenses in the name of Sindh Police while conducting raids in Shikarpur and Sukkur.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested accused Faheem Qamar, Iftikhar Ali, and Imran Ali had created fake websites in the name of Shikarpur Traffic Police and were involved in issuing fake driving licenses.

According to the spokesman, the accused issued fake driving licenses to many citizens. The accused have issued more than 27000 driving licenses so far.

The FIA ​​spokesman said that mobile phones and laptops were recovered from the possession of the accused, while a case has also been registered against the arrested accused under the PICA Act.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

The air chief congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him. The air chief also briefed prime minister about the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force.

