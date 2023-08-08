FIA detains PTI chairman’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha

Naeem Haider Panjutha had gone to FIA HQ for investigation.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha.

According to FIA sources, Naeem Haider Panjutha had gone to FIA headquarters for investigation. FIA called him for investigation regarding the social media post of Judge Humayun Dilawar, who was hearing Toshakhana case against Imran Khan.

Sources say that Naeem Haider Panjutha went to FIA Cyber ​​Crimes Wing for investigation.

It should be noted that lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha is also the spokesperson on legal affairs of Chairman PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat has confirmed that Naeem Haider Panjutha has been arrested by FIA.

According to lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat, the clerk of Naeem Panjutha has told about his detention, it is not clear whether Naeem Panjutha has been formally arrested or not, the lawyers’ community will be united by such actions.

Earlier, The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, over alleged Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar.

According to the FIA notice, PTI chairman’s legal representative, Panjutha, has been directed to appear before the Cybercrime Wing on August 8.