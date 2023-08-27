FIA interrogates PTI chairman in Attock Jail on missing cypher case

The Counter-Terrorism Wing (CTW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated an interrogation of former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday in connection with the “missing” cypher case.

The FIA team questioned PTI chairman at Attock Jail for over an hour, focusing on revelations made by former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The whereabouts of the missing cypher copy were also a topic of inquiry. The FIA team arrived at Attock prison around 2:15 pm and concluded the questioning around 3:30 pm before returning to Islamabad.

An FIR was filed against the former PM Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act and other relevant laws.

The FIA is also looking into the involvement of former Principal Secretary Azam Khan and PTI leader Asad Umar in the matter.

Advertisement

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested in the cypher leak case earlier. Imran Khan, previously ousted from power, is currently serving a three-year sentence in Attock Jail for a different case.