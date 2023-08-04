Finance minister announces Rs2mn compensation for Bajaur attack martyrs’ families

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday announced that the government would pay Rs 2 million as compensation to the families of each martyr of the Bajaur suicide attack.

During a Senate session, while speaking on a Point of Order, the Minister of Finance and Revenue mentioned that the seriously wounded individuals of the suicide blast would receive Rs 700,000 each, and Rs 500,000 would be given to each wounded victim as compensation.

