FIR dismissed against PTI chairman in Quetta lawyer murder case

FIR dismissed against PTI chairman in Quetta lawyer murder case

Articles
Advertisement
FIR dismissed against PTI chairman in Quetta lawyer murder case

FIR dismissed against PTI chairman in Quetta lawyer murder case

Advertisement

A two-judge panel of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) ruled on Monday to dismiss the FIR that had named PTI Chairman Imran Khan as a suspect in the murder case of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

The verdict was announced in response to a plea by the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF).

The bench, consisting of BHC Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Gul Hasan Tareen, invalidated the murder case and put a hold on the arrest warrant that had been issued for Khan by a judicial magistrate.

Imran Khan’s counsel, Naeem Haider Panjutha, shared the outcome on Twitter, expressing gratitude that the court had dismissed the FIR against PTI chairman.

He celebrated this as a vindication for PTI chairman in what he referred to as a false case.

The incident involved the murder of senior SC lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was fatally shot by unidentified individuals on Airport Road in Quetta, Balochistan, earlier this year.

The FIR had implicated PTI chairman and others based on a complaint filed by the deceased lawyer’s son, Advocate Siraj Ahmed.

Advertisement

The charges brought against Khan included murder and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), among other provisions.

PTI chairman took the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking the quashing of the FIRs against him. The apex court granted him relief by preventing authorities from arresting him.

Just last week, the Supreme Court upheld its order to prevent the arrest of the PTI chairman in connection with the murder case.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial led a three-judge bench that addressed the petition contesting Khan’s inclusion in the FIR.

Abdul Razzaq Shar had filed a court petition before his death, suggesting that treason proceedings be initiated against Imran Khan for his alleged unconstitutional dissolution of the National Assembly following his vote of no confidence in April 2022.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story