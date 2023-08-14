First international flight lands at Skardu Airport

PIA got honor of landing first flight on afternoon of Aug 14.

SKARDU: The first international flight landed at Skardu International Airport in Pakistan on Monday.

Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) got the honor of landing the first flight on the afternoon of August 14.

The first international flight from Dubai to Skardu was welcomed by the officials. The flight was given a water cannon salute on the occasion.

It should be noted that the Skardu Airport has a unique location at an altitude of 7500 feet above sea level. The introduction of an international flight at Skardu Airport is a significant development in improving travel accessibility for the region.

International flights will not only benefit tourists and travelers but will also have a positive impact on the local economy.

