Fitness influencer Larissa Borges from Brazil dies of heart attack

Fitness influencer Larissa Borges from Brazil dies of heart attack

Brazilian fitness icon Larissa Borges has tragically passed away, experiencing an unexpected double heart attack of unknown origins.

The news of her sudden demise has left both her family and followers in a state of shock. She left this world on August 28, 2023, at the age of 33.

Her family confirmed her untimely passing through a heartfelt message on social media, expressing their deep sorrow at losing such a young and compassionate individual.

Larissa Borges, who boasted a follower count of over 32,000, was admitted to the hospital on August 20th after her initial cardiac arrest while traveling in Gramado, Brazil.

Following a week in a coma, her condition took a tragic turn when she suffered another cardiac arrest, ultimately proving fatal.

Her family fondly remembered her as a wellspring of joy and determination, always managing to bring smiles to those in her presence. Larissa’s vibrant persona and infectious vitality had a lasting impact on everyone who crossed her path.

Even in the face of multiple challenges, her family commended her resolute spirit in her fight for life, depicting her as a warrior who faced obstacles without complaint.

The sudden passing of Larissa Borges has created an immense void in their hearts, and her memory will be held dear with warmth and gratitude. Her journey as a fitness influencer served as an inspiration to many, and her legacy of optimism and resilience will endure.

The Civil Police in Gramado are preparing to launch an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Larissa Borges’ demise.

Detective Gustavo Barcellos revealed that the investigation would commence upon receiving the results of the autopsy. Barcellos also hinted at the possibility of Borges having ingested alcohol and “narcotic substances” prior to her passing.

Barcellos summarized, stating, “There is a report suggesting the potential consumption of narcotic substances, coupled with alcohol intake.”

He elaborated that the body was undergoing necropsy, with laboratory tests aimed at identifying any substances she might have taken. Authorities have already interviewed her boyfriend, who was with her.

A post shared by Larissa Borges (@lariborgesx)

A mere week prior to her passing, Borges had posted a picture of herself skiing in Gramado, captioning it with, “I can believe in tomorrow.”

In response to news of her demise, an outpouring of condolences inundated the comments section of the Instagram post, with fans openly expressing their own grief over the loss of the influencer.

Messages such as “Forever in our hearts” and “Rest in peace Lari… My condolences to the whole family” echoed the sentiments of many.

One message conveyed, “It’s heartbreaking!!! Once again, I express my gratitude for having had the privilege of knowing you. I hope your transition was as serene as possible, and that you are now being cared for by divine forces.”

