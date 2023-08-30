Florence Pugh Says People Are Scared Of Her Body Confidence

Florence Pugh is fully embracing her body as it is. In an interview, the actress known for her roles in Black Widow and other projects expressed her lack of fear in displaying her skin, stating, “I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh.”

Famous for her bold choices on the red carpet, Pugh recently bared it all in a nude scene for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which premiered last month.

Florence Pugh elaborated on her body-positive stance, saying, “I speak about my body in this manner because I have no intention of concealing the cellulite on my thigh or the softness between my arm and my breast: I’d prefer to be completely open.”

Addressing moments of criticism, she further commented, “What I find most intimidating are instances where individuals have taken issue with me revealing ‘too much’ of myself.”

In July of the previous year, Florence Pugh faced scrutiny for wearing a daring Valentino gown that exposed her nipple during the brand’s Haute Couture show in Rome.

Reflecting on the backlash, she conveyed, “What unsettles people is the liberty I possess; the fact that I am at ease and content. For a long time, undermining women by commenting on their bodies has yielded results.”

“We are presently in a period where many individuals are saying, ‘I don’t care,'” Pugh added. “Regrettably, we’ve become so fearful of the human body that we cannot even observe my two small, adorable nipples beneath fabric without attaching a sexual connotation to it.”

She concluded by emphasizing the need to reinforce the idea that women’s bodies exist for numerous reasons beyond the sexual, saying, “We must continue reminding everyone that women’s bodies serve multiple purposes.”

