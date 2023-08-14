FM vows to end color, race, religion inequalities

Nation is celebrating 76 th Independence Day today.

Independence Day today. FM Bilawal stressed on brining equality and empowering others.

Prayed for the success and prosperity of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the occasion of Independence Day expressed his unwavering determination to end color, religion, race and language differences among the society.

FM Bilawal tweeted the nation must show commitment to democratic principles, equality for all and empowerment of others.

آج ہم پاکستان کے یوم آزادی پر خوشیاں منارہے ہیں، آئیں جمہوری اصولوں، سب کے لئے برابری اور دوسروں کو بااختیار بنانے کے اپنے عہد کو دہرائیں، آئیں پاکستان کو ایسی شکل میں ڈھالیں کہ حالات چاہے جیسے بھی ہوں، خوش حالی کا راستہ سب کے لئے کھلا ہو، آئیں ایک ساتھ متحد ہو کر ہم اپنے رنگ،… pic.twitter.com/oOOANFcKsN — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 14, 2023

Added that Pakistan must be run on such principles that the path of success and betterment is open for all in any circumstance.

FM prayed “May the path to happiness be open to all and may Almighty Allah bless our green and white flag as a symbol of our unity.”

“May our every action reflect the philosophy of “Pakistan for All” and lead us to a future where every Pakistani lives with dignity, hope, and finds their destiny,” said Bilawal Bhutto.