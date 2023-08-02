Former president Asif Zardari likely to return on Aug 4

Ex-president Asif Zardari will return home on August 4.

Asif Zardari is abroad on two-week private visit.

Asif Zardari will start political activities on his return home.

KARACHI: Former President and Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to return Pakistan after a long foreign visit.

Sources said that former president Asif Zardari will return home on August 4.

Asif Zardari is abroad on a two-week private visit. On July 21, Asif Zardari left Karachi for Dubai from where he had gone to Europe.

Sources say that former President Asif Ali Zardari is in Europe and he will start political activities on his return home.

Asif Zardari will meet the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and P Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman in which they will consult on the dissolution of the assembly and the setup of the caretaker.