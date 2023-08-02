Advertisement
Former VC IUB Athar Mahboob stops from going to US  

Former VC IUB Athar Mahboob stops from going to US

  • FIA Karachi stopped Dr. Athar Mehboob from going to US.
  • Ex- VC tried to go to America from Karachi airport two days ago.
  • He was offloaded to investigate Bahawalpur University scandal.
KARACHI: Former Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr. Athar Mahboob was stopped from going to America.

According to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources, FIA Immigration Karachi stopped Dr. Athar Mehboob from going to America.

FIA sources say that the former VC tried to go to America from Karachi airport two days ago.

Sources say that the former vice-chancellor was offloaded to investigate the Bahawalpur University scandal, the senior officers of FIA instructed to prevent the former vice-chancellor from going out of the country.

Dr. Athar Mahboob has retired on July 25 2023 as Vice Chancellor of Bahawalpur Islamia University.

Earlier, the issue of illegal activities including drugs and prohibited drugs has come to light in Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The police arrested the chief security officer of the university, Ijaz Shah, a few days ago, while the director of finance, Muhammad Abubakar, was arrested last month. Crystal ice and prohibited sex drugs were recovered from the accused.

After completing the forensics of the mobile phones of the officers, a comprehensive report regarding the videos, chats, photos of the cell phones was sent to the Chief Minister of Punjab, while the then Vice Chancellor Athar Mahboob wrote a letter to the IG Punjab and called the cases false.

Dr. Athar Mahboob said in a letter to IG Punjab that there is no illegal activity in the university.

The caretaker government of Punjab has decided to form a judicial commission on the university scandal.

 

