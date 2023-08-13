Founding member Munaza parts ways with PTI

Founding member Munaza parts ways with PTI

Articles
Advertisement
Founding member Munaza parts ways with PTI

Founding member Munaza parts ways with PTI

Advertisement

The founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Munaza Hassan on Sunday announced to part ways with the PTI, Bol News reported.

Former MNA Munaza is expected to join Istehkam e Pakistan Party after arrival to home from abroad. In a video message, she condemned the incidents of May 9.

“Whatever happened on May 9 should not have happened. I condemn the loss inflicted upon public and military installments. It was wrong. Being a patriotic Pakistani, I am proud of my army,” she said adding that she announced to separate herself from the PTI.

It is pertinent here to mention that a large number of PTI members have left the party since the May 9 incidents took place.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story