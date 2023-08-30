Four bodies discovered inside house in Allen, Texas

Advertisement

Authorities in Allen, Texas, have disclosed the discovery of four deceased individuals, including a child, within a residence—a tragic event that appears to be a case of murder-suicide.

The police’s attention was drawn to the scene following an emergency call about a locked home with no response.

The Allen Police Department, as relayed by local media, stated that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive near North Allen Heights Drive and East Exchange Parkway around 8:45am.

The call pertained to concerns about the well-being of the occupants.

Upon entering the home, law enforcement personnel encountered four lifeless bodies. No specifics regarding the victims’ ages, names, or the manner of their demise have been officially released.

This distressing incident unfolded on August 28 but was reported on Tuesday. Tragically, it parallels a separate occurrence in New York, where four lives were lost, including a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl.

Advertisement

A murder-suicide stabbing transpired within an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The victims in New York included a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, potentially constituting a family unit. The discovery was made in an apartment located on West 86th Street between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue, approximately at 3pm.

Upon receiving an emergency call and subsequent to verifying the occupants’ lack of response, authorities initiated entry and encountered individuals with stab wounds.

Citing sources within law enforcement, local media conveyed that a knife was retrieved from the scene. However, it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made.

An official from the New York Police Department provided insight, stating, “I’m not sure how those injuries were sustained… That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that’s not been definitively determined yet.”

Emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene and declared all four individuals deceased.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the adults sustained neck wounds, while the minors suffered stab wounds to their torsos.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.