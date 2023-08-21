From Fury Road To New Horizons: Charlize Theron’s Career Shift

Charlize Theron is considering ending her involvement in action films, recognizing the toll they take on her physical well-being. The 48-year-old actress, known for her roles in major action franchises like Fast and Furious and Mad Max, is shifting her priorities as she ages, focusing on her health, particularly due to the injuries sustained during the production of action movies.

When questioned about her interest in continuing with adrenaline-packed films, Theron revealed to Allure, “The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s.”

Drawing a contrast between her current physical state and her younger self, Theron, the star of Atomic Blonde, expressed that working out has become an energy-draining task. She reflected, “I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet. It’s all those very real moments.”

Her concerns regarding potentially life-threatening injuries are not unwarranted. Theron disclosed a previous experience where she continued to work for two months despite suffering a torn ligament while filming The Old Guard, a situation exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19.

Furthermore, Theron’s dedication to her roles has led to personal sacrifices. She resorted to wearing a hand glove following an injury on a film set, emphasizing the physical demands of her chosen profession.

