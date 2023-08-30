Fulham edge Tottenham in penalty shootout to secure League Cup third round

Fulham advanced to the third round of the League Cup.

They defeated Hotspur 5-3 in penalty shootouts.

Chelsea will face AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Fulham advanced to the third round of the League Cup after overcoming Tottenham Hotspur in a penalty shootout.

The game concluded in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, with Fulham ultimately emerging victorious 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

The decisive moment came when Fulham’s goalkeeper, Marek Rodak, made a crucial save against Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez’s low shot during the shootout. Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete successfully scored their penalties, securing the win.

In a rain-soaked London derby, Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute through a Tottenham own goal by Micky van de Ven. Despite the wet conditions, the first half saw Spurs failing to register a shot on target. Fulham had opportunities to extend their lead, but Tottenham’s goalkeeper Fraser Forster made a vital save just before halftime.

Tottenham managed to equalize in the 56th minute when Richarlison headed home a lofted pass from Ivan Perisic from a difficult angle. Fulham came close to securing a win in regular time, but Fraser Forster denied Harry Wilson’s attempt with a save.

Meanwhile, Leeds United faced a similar outcome, exiting the tournament after a penalty shootout against Salford City following a 1-1 draw. The tension increased as both teams missed penalties during the initial shootout, but Salford City ultimately triumphed 9-8.

The League Cup’s second round also featured Premier League Crystal Palace coming from behind to win 4-2 against second-tier Plymouth Argyle. Wolves dominated with a 5-0 victory over Blackpool, and Leicester City comfortably secured a 2-0 win against Tranmere Rovers.

Wednesday promises an array of exciting matches, including Chelsea’s encounter with AFC Wimbledon. The League Cup continues to deliver thrilling football action as teams compete for supremacy in the early stages of the competition.

