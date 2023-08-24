FUUAST students stage protest against fee hike

The students of Urdu University closed road for traffic.

The students demands withdrawal of fee hike.

FUUAST constituted committee to review fees.

KARACHI: The students of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST) on Thursday staged a protest demonstration against a 50 percent increase in fees.

The students of Federal Urdu University closed the road for traffic by protesting against the 50 percent increase in fees. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like; justice for students, withdrawal fee hike nonfiction, and others.

The student organizations protested against the increase in fees at Federal Urdu University Abdul Haq Campus and Gulshan Iqbal Campus. The students staged a sit-in on the university road and blocked one of the highways of the university road for traffic, due to which the flow of traffic was affected.

The law enforcement agencies(LEA) are also present to control the situation.

The protesting students say that government university fees are a move to keep middle-class students away from education which is not acceptable and the fee hike should be withdrawn immediately.

The students said that the protest would continue till the refund of fees.

On the other hand, after negotiations between the students and the university administration, a committee was constituted to review the fees.

Addressing a press conference Acting Vice-Chancellor FUUAST Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin said that the increase in fees was done in the light of the instructions of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He clarified that the perception of a 50 percent increase in fees is wrong as only a 10 percent increase was made earlier this year, but now the revision committee will consider it further and come up with a workable solution.

He said the hike in fees has become inevitable due to the deteriorating financial conditions of the university and the increase in expenses and salaries.

He claimed that the fees of Urdu University are still very low compared to all universities in the country, while other universities get grants from the federation and provinces simultaneously. He said Urdu University, being federal, only gets grants from the federal government.