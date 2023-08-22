Gary Neville Criticizes Manchester United’s Treatment of Mason Greenwood

Greenwood suspended in January 2022 due to social media accusations.

Former football player turned English football pundit, Gary Neville, has strongly criticized the way Manchester United handled the case involving their player, Mason Greenwood.

The situation began when Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 due to accusations against him that emerged on social media. In October of the previous year, Greenwood faced charges of attempted rape, controlling behavior, and assault. Manchester United announced recently that Greenwood would be leaving the club through mutual agreement.

Neville expressed his views on the matter, highlighting that the outcome was expected from the beginning, given the evidence that was initially released. He expressed his concerns over the process that unfolded, criticizing the leadership at Manchester United for not addressing the situation effectively.

He emphasized that significant and complex situations like this require authoritative leadership, which Neville believes Manchester United lacks. He suggested that in cases involving domestic abuse and violence against women, there should be an independent panel to handle the matter, rather than the club acting as the “judge and jury.”

Neville also noted that this issue reflects not only on Manchester United’s reputation but also on the Premier League as a whole. He argued that independent panels should handle cases of this importance and severity to ensure proper resolution.

Manchester United had previously faced backlash after reports emerged that their chief executive had indicated plans to reintegrate Greenwood into the team. The club had conducted an internal investigation after charges against Greenwood were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February.

The club’s statement mentioned that based on the available evidence, it was concluded that the material posted online did not present the full picture, and Greenwood did not commit the alleged offenses. Despite this, Manchester United, including Mason Greenwood himself, recognized the challenges of him continuing his career at the club. As a result, it was mutually agreed that he would pursue his career elsewhere, away from Old Trafford.