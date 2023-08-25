Georgia jail’s mugshot of Donald Trump released

The mugshot of former US President Donald Trump has been released to the public after being formally processed at an Atlanta jail on multiple felony charges linked to his attempts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election outcome.

The mugshot captures Trump wearing a stern expression, taken subsequent to his booking as inmate number P01135809, according to records from Fulton County Jail.

This occurrence holds exceptional significance, as unlike his previous legal encounters, Donald Trump was obligated to participate in a mugshot session.

The ex-president’s stint at the jail was brief, lasting around 20 minutes, before he returned to his New Jersey golf club.

Before departing from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport via his private plane, he reiterated his stance that the charges levied against him, including this particular case, are politically motivated.

Addressing the media, he declared, “The situation here is an injustice of immense proportions. I am innocent, and this is widely recognized.”

At 77 years of age, Donald Trump stands as the first former US president to confront allegations of criminal conduct. Strikingly, these legal predicaments seem to be bolstering his prospects rather than diminishing his chances of securing the Republican Party nomination for the upcoming presidential race against the Democratic incumbent, President Joe Biden.

Despite being embroiled in legal battles, Donald Trump holds a commanding lead in the Republican primary contest. Supporters, including US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, gathered outside the jail upon his arrival.

Devotees, such as Laura Loomer, even proposed that the photograph could attain an iconic status akin to that of the Mona Lisa.

Meanwhile, the legal procedures are unfolding, with a trial date established for October 23 for one of Trump’s co-defendants. Eleven others have already undergone processing, including prominent figures like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

Accused of 13 felony charges, including racketeering, Donald Trump is alleged to have exerted pressure on state officials and endeavored to undermine the legitimate certification of Biden’s victory.

Despite maintaining his innocence, these allegations present an unparalleled scenario in American political history.

