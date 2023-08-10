Georgia parents file lawsuit against an Atlanta hospital

In Atlanta, Georgia, a distressing incident has prompted legal action as parents Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr. have filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Medical Center.

The lawsuit alleges that during the delivery of their baby on July 9, a doctor named Dr. Tracey St Julian, associated with the healthcare group Premier Women’s Obgyn, used excessive force, leading to the tragic decapitation of the baby’s head.

The parents’ hopes and excitement for their first child turned into a nightmare, as it is claimed that the doctor’s forceful manipulation caused severe fractures in the baby’s skull, head, and neck.

At a news conference in Atlanta, attorneys representing the parents, including Cory Lynch and Roderick Edmond, announced the legal action against both Dr. St Julian and the medical center.

According to the attorneys, the doctor’s actions were not only forceful but also delayed appropriate medical intervention.

Advertisement

Despite the baby becoming stuck during delivery, St Julian purportedly postponed a necessary surgical procedure and did not seek timely assistance. This delay ultimately resulted in the loss of the baby’s heartbeat.

The lawsuit highlights the significant disparities in maternal and infant mortality rates, particularly affecting Black women in the United States.

The parents had reportedly requested a cesarean section earlier in the process, a measure that could potentially have saved the baby’s life, but their plea was denied.

Southern Regional Medical Center responded to the lawsuit by expressing their inability to comment on specific patient treatments due to privacy laws.

The hospital denied the allegations and extended condolences to the parents and their care providers. St Julian, who is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, has been associated with Premier Women’s Obgyn since January 2005, offering a range of obstetric and gynecological services.

The case underscores the need for rigorous examination of medical procedures and the urgent need to address disparities in healthcare outcomes, especially for marginalized communities.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read NZ Government Expands Marine Protection, Bans Bottom-Trawling NZ Government Expands Marine Protection. Auckland has grown from slightly over 6...