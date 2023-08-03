Advertisement
Edition: English
Global action must to save faultless countries like Pakistan: PM

  • PM addressing a seminar on climate change.
  • He urged international community to stand for future.
  • He said Pakistan facing impacts of climate change.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for timely decisions and actions, warning that climate disasters could also hit other countries like Pakistan with even no contribution to the emissions.

The prime minister, addressing a seminar on climate change, urged the international community to stand for the future and work hard as the calamities like flash floods in Pakistan could hit any other country too.

He said Pakistan was among ten countries facing the impacts of climate change despite having no fault.

“We need to stand for our future. We need to work hard. Let us accept the challenge, work out a plan, and not waste time to save generations,” the prime minister remarked.

He said it had been a year since the most devastating floods in history put one-third of Pakistan under water and caused large-scale destruction of infrastructure including millions of acres of standing crops and houses.

He said it was the worst flood he had seen in his entire life as Sindh looked like River Indus flowing all around.

He said despite the government having spent billions of rupees, the challenge was not yet over.

He thanked the friendly countries and donors for timely rescue and questioned what would be the consequences if the country was hit again bu a similar disaster.

He urged the international community to ponder over the situation and suggest solutions as the countries like Pakistan could not afford the debt burden.

He said Pakistan was still dealing with the IMF program with a huge gap between its exports and imports.

On the very issue, the prime minister wrote on a social media platform that the floods had inflicted an overall loss of $30 billion on Pakistan’s economy.

He said Pakistan used the unprecedented floods to warn the world of impending disasters induced by climate change.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said under the 4RF framework, Pakistan had been working on recovery, rehabilitation and rebuilding of the flood-affected regions.

He said the federal cabinet recently approved a landmark National Adaptation Plan 2023, which would ensure that the country’s policies, infrastructure, and communities were fully equipped to tackle the challenges.

 

