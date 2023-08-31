Glowing Phenomenon and Hurricane Idalia Update

Hurricane now Category 3, might hit Category 4.

Big Bend faces 12-16 ft storm surge.

Dangerous winds at core’s landfall.

Pilots at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, recorded video of a rare meteorological occurrence known as St Elmo’s fire. This odd sight, which resembled inverted lightning, was captured on August 28th, as Hurricane Idalia bore down on the state.

St Elmo’s fire is a rare meteorological event that produces bright plasma within an electric field in the atmosphere. During their evacuation preparations in preparation for the approaching hurricane, pilots from the 50th Air Refuelling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base were able to capture this interesting incident.

Hurricane Idalia was a Category 2 hurricane at the time the clip was shot. However, it intensified and made landfall as a Category 3 storm. Idalia, according to the National Hurricane Centre, may become a “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm by the time it approaches shore early Wednesday.

Due to the severe hurricane, airports in Tampa, Clearwater, and Tallahassee in Florida have suspended operations. Many flights to and from Florida’s Jacksonville and Sarasota airports, as well as Georgia’s Savannah, have been cancelled.

The centre also issued a warning about the potential for catastrophic damage from a storm surge in Florida’s Big Bend region that may be 12 to 16 feet high, taller than an average city bus. The bulletin also warned of the likelihood of life-threatening winds in places where Hurricane Idalia’s core makes landfall.

Residents in impacted areas have been asked to follow any advice or instructions issued by local officials in order to protect their lives and property from the approaching storm.

