Gold price falls in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price gold (24carats ) has decreased by Rs 600 per tola in the country on Saturday.

The price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams to reach Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of gold in the global market decreased by $ 4 to $ 1914 per ounce.

Earlier, gold rate for 24-karat in Pakistan stands at PKR 222,100 per tola.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.