Gold price further increases in country  

KARACHI: The gold price increased by Rs 300 in the country here on Friday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of one tola of gold in the country is Rs 225,300 after an increase of Rs 300.

The price of 10 grams of gold is 193,158 with an increase of Rs 257.

The price of gold in the world market decreased by 6 dollars to 1894 dollars per ounce.

Earlier, Gold price increased by Rs 1200 per tola in the country on Thursday after which the price reached Rs 225,000.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 192,901 with an increase of Rs 1029.

The price of gold per ounce decreased by 5 dollars to 1900 dollars in the international market.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.