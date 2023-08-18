Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold price further increases in country  

Gold price further increases in country  

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price further increases in country  

Gold price further increases in country  

Advertisement
  • The price of one tola of gold is Rs 225,300.
  • The price of 10 grams of gold is 193,158.
  • The price of gold in world decreased by 6 dollars.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The gold price increased by Rs 300 in the country here on Friday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of one tola of gold in the country is Rs 225,300 after an increase of Rs 300.

The price of 10 grams of gold is 193,158 with an increase of Rs 257.

The price of gold in the world market decreased by 6 dollars to 1894 dollars per ounce.

Also Read

Gold price up by Rs 1200 per tola
Gold price up by Rs 1200 per tola

The per tola gold price reached Rs 225,000. The price of 10...

Earlier, Gold price increased by Rs 1200 per tola in the country on Thursday after which the price reached Rs 225,000.

Advertisement

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 192,901 with an increase of Rs 1029.

The price of gold per ounce decreased by 5 dollars to 1900 dollars in the international market.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story