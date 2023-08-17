Gold price up by Rs 1200 per tola

Advertisement
  • The per tola gold price reached Rs 225,000.
  • The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 192,901.
  • The price of gold per ounce decreased by 5 dollars.
KARACHI: Gold price increased by Rs 1200 per tola in the country on Thursday after which the price reached Rs 225,000.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 192,901 with an increase of Rs 1029.

The price of gold per ounce decreased by 5 dollars to 1900 dollars in the international market.

Earlier, Gold price increased by Rs 900 per tola in the country.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 900 and gold was sold at Rs 223,800 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 771 and gold was sold at Rs 191,872. The price of gold in the world market has increased by 2 dollars to 1905 dollars per ounce.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

