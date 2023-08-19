Gold price up by Rs 1500 per tola

The gold price reached Rs 226,800 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 194,444.

Gold price in world market decreased by 5 dollars.

KARACHI: KARACHI: The gold price increased by Rs 1500 per tola and gold price reached Rs 226,800 in the country on Saturday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 194,444 with an increase of Rs 1286.

The price of gold in the world market decreased by 5 dollars to 1 thousand 889 dollars per ounce.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

