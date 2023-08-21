Gold rate in Pakistan increased today

KARACHI: The price of gold rose by as much as Rs3100 to reach Rs229900 per tola. Simultaneously, the price of 10 grams of gold experienced a surge of Rs2658, bringing it to Rs197102. On the international currency exchange, the value of the dollar grew by $2

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 229,900 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 227,400 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 227,400 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 227,400 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 227,400 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 227,400 PKR 206,982 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 193,590 PKR 177,456 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,359 PKR 17,746

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.