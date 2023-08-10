Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 10

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan is being traded at Rs221,550 per tola on Thursday, Aug 10, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 221,550 PKR 2,654 Lahore PKR 221,550 PKR 2,654 Islamabad PKR 221,550 PKR 2,654 Peshawar PKR 221,550 PKR 2,654 Quetta PKR 221,550 PKR 2,654 Sialkot PKR 221,550 KR 2,654 Hyderabad PKR 221,550 PKR 2,654 Faisalabad PKR 221,550 PKR 2,654

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 221,550 PKR 202,765 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 189,650 PKR 173,845 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,965 PKR 17,384

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.