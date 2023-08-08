Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 8

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan on Tuesday (Aug 8) stands at Rs222,800 per tola whereas Rs191,015 per 10 gm.
Today, gold rate in Pakistan is Rs. 222,800 24K per tola, 22K Gold rate is 175,097 per 10 gram, 21K Gold rate is 195,001 per tola and 18k gold rate is 143,262 per 10 gram.
Gold Price in Cities of Pakistan
|City
|Gold 24K Per Tola
|Gold 22K Per Tola
|Silver 10gms
|Lahore
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Karachi
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Islamabad
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Peshawar
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Quetta
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Sialkot
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Attock
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Gujranwala
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Jehlum
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Multan
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Bahawalpur
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Gujrat
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Nawabshah
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Chakwal
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Nowshehra
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Sargodha
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Faisalabad
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
|Mirpur
|Rs. 222,800
|Rs. 204,233
|PKR 2180
It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities.
Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day.
