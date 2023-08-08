Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 8

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan on Tuesday (Aug 8) stands at Rs222,800 per tola whereas Rs191,015 per 10 gm.

Today, gold rate in Pakistan is Rs. 222,800 24K per tola, 22K Gold rate is 175,097 per 10 gram, 21K Gold rate is 195,001 per tola and 18k gold rate is 143,262 per 10 gram.

Gold Price in Cities of Pakistan

City Gold 24K Per Tola Gold 22K Per Tola Silver 10gms Lahore Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Karachi Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Islamabad Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Peshawar Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Quetta Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Sialkot Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Attock Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Gujranwala Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Jehlum Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Multan Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Bahawalpur Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Gujrat Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Nawabshah Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Chakwal Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Hyderabad Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Nowshehra Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Sargodha Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Faisalabad Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180 Mirpur Rs. 222,800 Rs. 204,233 PKR 2180

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities.

Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day.