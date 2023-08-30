Gold rate in Pakistan today Aug 30

KARACHI: On Wednesday (August 30), the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed no change and maintained its position at Rs. 233,000 per tola for 24-karat purity. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold stood at Rs. 199,760 in the domestic bullion market.

On the global scale, there was a minor increase of $1 in the gold price, resulting in a settlement at $1,915 per ounce.

The gold price has shown instability within Pakistan lately, a trend attributed to ongoing political and economic uncertainty, as well as elevated levels of inflation.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 238,000PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 238,000PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 238,000PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 238,000PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 238,000PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 238,000PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 238,000PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 238,000PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 238,000PKR 218,165
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 204,050PKR 187,044
Per Gram GoldPKR  20,405PKR 18,704
It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually same throughout the country with the difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

