Gold rate in Pakistan witnesses decline of Rs 1500

KARACHI: : The price of Gold in Pakistan decreased by Rs1500 to Rs233000 per tola on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of gold also experienced a reduction, dropping by Rs 1286 to reach Rs 199,760.

Simultaneously, in the international market, a 1-dollar increase led to gold per ounce reaching $1915.

