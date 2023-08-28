Gold rate in Pakistan witnesses decline of Rs 1500

Advertisement
KARACHI: : The price of Gold in Pakistan decreased by Rs1500 to Rs233000 per tola on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of gold also experienced a reduction, dropping by Rs 1286 to reach Rs 199,760.
Simultaneously, in the international market, a 1-dollar increase led to gold per ounce reaching $1915.
