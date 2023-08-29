Gold rate up by R500 to Rs233500/ tola on Aug 29

Advertisement
KARACHI: With an increase of Rs500, gold per tola has reached Rs233500.
The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 429 to Rs200189.
Gold per ounce reached $1917 with an increase of $2 in the global market.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 214,957
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 201,050
|PKR 184,294
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,105
|PKR 18,429
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
