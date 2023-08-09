Gold rates increase by Rs 1100 per tola

The gold was sold at Rs 222,200 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 943.

The price of gold in global market decreased by 1 dollar.

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in the country increased by Rs 1100 here on Wednesday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 1100 and gold was sold at Rs 222,200.

On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 943 and gold was trading at Rs 190,501 while the price of gold in the global market decreased by one dollar to 1926 dollars per ounce.

Earlier, gold rate in Pakistan (Aug 8) stands at Rs222,800 per tola whereas Rs191,015 per 10 gm.

The gold rate in Pakistan is Rs. 222,800 24K per tola, 22K Gold rate is 175,097 per 10 gram, 21K Gold rate is 195,001 per tola and 18 K gold rate is 143,262 per 10 gram.



It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities.

Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day.