Google Adds Email Translation to Gmail Mobile App

Google, the search engine behemoth, is finally releasing integrated email translations for its Gmail mobile app. Machine translation (AI-based automatic translation) has long been a fundamental component of Gmail’s desktop edition. However, the capability was previously unavailable in the Gmail mobile app.

Google announced the addition of native translation to the Gmail app via its Workspace Updates blog. The translation process is quite straightforward. When a Gmail user opens an email written in another language, the app will suggest translating the email’s text.

The Gmail smartphone app can now recognise the language used in an email and translate it using its new feature. Currently, the app supports translation in roughly 100 languages, which is the same as the desktop version of Gmail.

If you can’t locate an automated translation option, you can start it manually by tapping the three-dot menu. Additionally, if you do not want translation for specific languages, you can disable the feature in the settings. You can also define the languages you always want the app to translate.

It is worth noting that the native translation option for Gmail is progressively being rolled out to devices all across the world. As a result, it could take 1-2 weeks before you notice the new feature on your smartphone.

