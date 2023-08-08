Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models leaked ahead of launch

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro announcements are expected in October.

Leaks reveal storage options for Pixel 8: 128GB and 256GB variants.

Pixel 8 Pro offers 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Google’s highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are slated for an October unveiling, following the tech giant’s customary release schedule.

However, leaks have been trickling out for several months, hinting at what’s in store.

As the launch date nears, new insights have surfaced. Reliable sources have provided information about the versions in which the two models will be offered.

Pixel 8 is expected to maintain its storage options of 128GB or 256GB, disappointing those hoping for an entry-level 256GB option. It will be presented in three elegant colour variations: licorice, peony, and haze.

The larger sibling, the Pixel 8 Pro, will boast three storage configurations. In addition to the 128GB and 256GB choices, it will introduce a roomy 512GB variant.

The Pro version will also be available in three colour variants: Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

Leaked details suggest that the Pixel 8 will command a higher price point compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7, at launch—expected to be within the range of $650–$700.

Key features include a 6.17-inch 120 Hz display with an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader, a 50 MP main camera employing Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN2 sensor, and a 4,485 mAh battery with 24W wired and 12W wireless charging capabilities, all powered by the next-gen Tensor chipset.

The Pixel 8 Pro will boast a larger 6.7-inch 120 Hz display with a 1344×2992 resolution.

Alongside similar hardware as the Pixel 8, it will introduce a new 64 MP ultrawide camera and retain the 48 MP telephoto lens and 11 MP selfie camera found in the Pixel 7 Pro.