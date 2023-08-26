Google releases Android 14 Beta 5.2 with critical bug fixes

Google’s original plan for Android 14 involved four beta releases, but they made a strategic decision to extend it to five due to ongoing issues. Even this fifth beta version received a last-minute bug fix. Today, Android users are introduced to Android 14 Beta 5.2, aimed at resolving persistent bugs and improving overall stability.

This update addresses a range of issues. It ensures smoother device reboots, resolving problems that occasionally cause devices to stall during the process.

Connectivity problems for devices utilizing E-UTRAN New Radio—Dual Connectivity (ENDC) on 5G NR low-band frequencies are also fixed.

For users of Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices, Beta 5.2 brings relief. It fixes unresponsive fingerprint sensors, incomplete Perfetto trace data, and stuttering animations when interacting with ongoing call notifications.

Additionally, issues like system UI crashes after using the fingerprint sensor and screen flickering during device unfolding are resolved for Pixel Fold users.

For Pixel Tablet users, it eliminates the occasional display of coloured bars after unlocking and incorrect system sounds during docking or undocking.

The rollout will reach eligible devices, including Pixel 4a 5G or later models, in the coming days. Those interested in testing this release can join the Android Beta Program and receive the update over the air.

The Android community now eagerly anticipates the next development stage, which could be Beta 5.3, Beta 6, or the stable release. Hopes are high that each iteration will bring improved refinement and reliability to Android 14, ultimately enhancing the user experience.

