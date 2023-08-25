Governor signs Sindh Immunization Epidemics Control Act 2023  

Parents who do not get their children vaccinated will face imprisonment.

Propaganda against vaccination and immunization will also be punishable.

Governor signed Sindh Immunization and Epidemics Control Act 2023.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Parents who do not get their children vaccinated will now face 1 month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Sindh Governor signed the Sindh Immunization and Epidemics Control Act 2023 after which the law has come into effect.

Propaganda against vaccination and immunization under the Act will also be punishable with 6 months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both.

According to the new law, the Sindh Electronic Immunization Registry will also be set up, in which no hospital or institution will issue birth certificates without registering vaccinations.

Also Read KU, Gujrat University inks MoU to boost collaboration KU VC and the UoG VC inked MoU documents at VC Secretariat....

Earlier, University of Karachi and the University of Gujrat signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost collaboration by initially establishing a link between the departments of biotechnology, biochemistry, chemistry, fine arts, design, and architecture of both universities.

Advertisement

The KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the UoG VC Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat. The KU registrar, faculty members and deans of various departments, and the director of the office of innovation, research and commercialization were also present on this occasion.