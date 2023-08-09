govt response sought on decision to keep PTI chief in Attock Jail

Chairman PTI’s lawyer Shirafazl Marwat appeared before the IHC.

Lawyer said they were not allowed to meet PTI chairman.

CJ Amir Farooq urged to not treat PTI chief inhumanely.

The Islamabad High Court has sought a response from the government on the decision to keep PTI chairman in Attock Jail.

On August 5, PTI chairman was sentenced to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for “corrupt practices” related to the state gift depository.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition of moving PTI chief from Attock to Adiala Jail.

Chairman PTI’s lawyer Sher Afazl Marwat appeared before the IHC and stated that they were not allowed to meet their client in prison.

CJ Farooq stated that you were not allowed to meet PTI chairman due to a delay in my orders.

Layer Sher Afzal requested the court to allow Dr. Faisal Sultan to examine PTI chairman in jail and also allow the former PM’s family to meet him.

Afzal told CJ Aamer Farooq that there is malice behind the transfer of Chairman PTI to Attock Jail, stating that his client has been kept in a 9×11 cell which gets flooded when it rains and there is only a single open washroom for all prisoners.

CJ Aamer Farooq remarked that the facilities as per the law should be provided and must be given that are not according to the law.

He added that IHC had sentenced PTI chairman in the Toshakhna case but it has no prison of its own and so the accused is transferred to Adiala Jail.

CJ Farooq showed annoyance with the decision-makers to keep PTI chairman in Attock Jail and not in Adiala.

PTI lawyer stated that it is the authority of the administration to decide where to keep the accused.

CJ Aamer Farooq remarked, “Nawaz Sharif was transferred from Adiala to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

Lawyer Sher Afzal stated that there is no ‘A’ class in Attock jail but it exists in Adiala jail.

CJ Farooq stated that PTI chairman could not be kept at Attock jail as per the condition told by the lawyer.

Added “Punishment is in place but he is the former prime minister of Pakistan and former Member of the Parliament.”

The facilities that the chairman PTI has to get cannot be removed, said CJ Aamer Farooq.

Following this argument IHC sought a response by the government on the decision to keep PTI chairman in Attock Jail and also ordered the Additional Attorney General to inform the court on this matter.