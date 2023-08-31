Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes Yo Close Friend Cameron Diaz

Gwyneth Paltrow is commemorating her friend Cameron Diaz’s birthday through a heartfelt message, conveying her profound respect for Diaz and labeling her as one of the “greatest people.”

On Wednesday, Diaz turned 51, and a close companion ensured the day was celebrated with an emotive message. Paltrow, aged 50, took to her Instagram Story to express her sentiments, stating, “Can I please pause to say happy birthday to one of the greatest people I know and one of my best, closest, most cherished friends @camerondiaz.”

Not only did Paltrow share this on her Story, but she also posted the same image on her main Instagram feed. Alongside the image, she extended her birthday wishes, addressing Diaz as her “ride or die.”

The shared picture depicted the two women wearing navy blue tops, sporting blonde hair, and flashing smiles in an outdoor selfie. The visual synchrony of the image complemented the birthday message, with one fan even remarking, “Wow, this is lovely! Sister in sister.”

The profound connection between Diaz and Paltrow spans over a decade. Diaz, a star of “Charlie’s Angels,” revealed in a 2012 interview that her bond with Paltrow intensified after her father, Emilio Diaz, passed away in 2008. In a statement, Diaz recounted, “She reached out after my dad’s death.” The gesture was incredibly heartfelt, and it marked the foundation of our connection.” Gwyneth Paltrow’s father, Bruce Paltrow, sadly passed away in 2002.

