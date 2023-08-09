Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hailey Bieber’s New Move Fuels Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber’s New Move Fuels Pregnancy Speculations

Articles
Advertisement
Hailey Bieber’s New Move Fuels Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber’s New Move Fuels Pregnancy Speculations

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber‘s recent actions are fueling speculation among fans that the supermodel might be expecting her first child with her husband Justin Bieber.

The couple, known for spending quality time together, raised eyebrows when Hailey was noticeably absent from a recent party attended by the Canadian singer in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber, the 29-year-old “Baby” hitmaker, was seen leaving the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood after a night out with friends, but without his wife, sparking suspicions about a potential pregnancy.

Over the past weeks, 26-year-old Hailey has been at the centre of pregnancy rumours concerning her and Justin’s family plans.

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter has been making efforts to conceal her midsection, often opting for loose and oversized attire throughout this month.

Towards the end of the previous month, Hailey was seen using a large iPad to shield her stomach while heading to a business meeting in Los Angeles. On that occasion, she wore a white cropped T-shirt and low-slung jeans, making an effort to cover her exposed belly.

Advertisement

Just a few days later, during a night out with Justin, Hailey was photographed gently cradling her stomach with both hands, further contributing to the ongoing speculation.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Era Selfies & Diamond Ring
Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Era Selfies & Diamond Ring

Hailey Bieber is embracing the 'strawberry girl' aesthetic with full enthusiasm, and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story