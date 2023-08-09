Hailey Bieber’s New Move Fuels Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber‘s recent actions are fueling speculation among fans that the supermodel might be expecting her first child with her husband Justin Bieber.

The couple, known for spending quality time together, raised eyebrows when Hailey was noticeably absent from a recent party attended by the Canadian singer in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber, the 29-year-old “Baby” hitmaker, was seen leaving the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood after a night out with friends, but without his wife, sparking suspicions about a potential pregnancy.

Over the past weeks, 26-year-old Hailey has been at the centre of pregnancy rumours concerning her and Justin’s family plans.

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter has been making efforts to conceal her midsection, often opting for loose and oversized attire throughout this month.

Towards the end of the previous month, Hailey was seen using a large iPad to shield her stomach while heading to a business meeting in Los Angeles. On that occasion, she wore a white cropped T-shirt and low-slung jeans, making an effort to cover her exposed belly.

Just a few days later, during a night out with Justin, Hailey was photographed gently cradling her stomach with both hands, further contributing to the ongoing speculation.

