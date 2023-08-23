Haris Rauf dedicates his spectacular performance to his mother

Haris Rauf took a maiden five-wicket haul in ODI against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan were bowled out for just 59 runs.

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-game ODI series.

Tuesday’s first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan was won by Haris Rauf, who gave his mother credit for the victory.

Haris attributed all of his success to his mother in a PCB video interview. “Especially, I would like to dedicate my performances to my mother. She has played an important role in my journey,” he remarked.

.@iamharis63 is your interviewer today as he gets the magical pace trio of @iShaheenAfridi, @iNaseemShah and @HarisRauf14 to share their thoughts on their heroics in Hambantota 🎙️✨#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/xxNIlwKNJY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 22, 2023

Haris Rauf secured a five-wicket haul as Pakistan achieved a 142-run victory over Afghanistan in the opening match of the three-game ODI series in Hambantota.

In pursuit of a target of 202 runs, Afghanistan’s batting lineup was dismissed for only 59 runs in 19.2 overs.

Afghanistan’s score marked their second-lowest in ODIs, allowing Pakistan to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

This match marked Haris Rauf’s debut five-wicket haul in the Pakistan jersey, with his figures being 5-18 in 6.2 overs.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi set the tone by securing two wickets in consecutive deliveries during his second over, while Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan also took one wicket each.

In the batting innings, Pakistan had scored 201 runs, with significant contributions coming from Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan.

