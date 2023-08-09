Harry & Meghan snub of Beatrice on her birthday?

Royal family removed title of Prince Harry from their website
Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, reportedly did not receive public birthday wishes from senior royals including King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, on her 35th birthday.
However, Princess Beatrice did receive warm birthday wishes from her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and her sister, Princess Eugenie. Sarah Ferguson shared previously unseen photos with her daughter on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt message that read, “Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl.”
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s younger sister, also took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing endearing photos along with a sweet birthday note that said, “Happy birthday to my big sissy.. love you so much.”
In contrast, the rest of the royal family remained quiet and did not publicly extend birthday greetings to Princess Beatrice.
Currently ninth in line to the throne, Princess Beatrice holds a regular job and is not actively engaged in royal duties.
According to reports, Meghan and Harry maintain a close relationship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, being described as “so close” and “still the best of friends.”
Speculation among fans suggests that the absence of public birthday wishes from the royal family could be related to Princess Beatrice’s perceived closeness with Meghan and Harry.
