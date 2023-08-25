Harvard University students hailing from nine countries calls on army chief.

RAWALPINDI: A group of 38 students from Harvard University, USA hailing from 9 different countries, on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, at GHQ today as part of their visit to Pakistan.

During interactive session, COAS talked about regional security issues and Pakistan Army’s contributions to promote peace and stability in the region.

COAS highlighted about the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

COAS underscored that Pakistan is acting as bulwark against terrorism and international community must realize the immense sacrifices given by Pakistan.

COAS also highlighted the human suffering and atrocities being committed in IIJOK and efforts to change the demographic realities.

Students appreciated the COAS for providing the opportunity for a constructive interaction.