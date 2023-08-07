Health Expert Warns Of Intensified Trauma & Sadness For Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to produce a new film for Netflix to preserve their multi-million dollar deal, but a senior therapist and relationship expert has issued a cautionary message.

The couple has acquired the rights to “Meet Me At The Lake,” a novel by Carley Fortune, which follows the story of a couple in their 30s falling in love and explores themes of mental health and post-natal depression.

Sally Baker believes that the project may prove “cathartic” for Prince Harry as there are striking parallels between the book’s excerpts and the traumatic events he experienced during his childhood, particularly the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, in a tragic car crash in 1997.

Baker emphasized that the book is not directly Harry’s story, and she hopes it will provide some emotional distance for him from the reality of losing his beloved mother in similar circumstances.

She further stated: “Harry has a chance here to bring attention to the long shadow cast by sudden tragic loss, and hopefully help others dealing with similar trauma,” adding that that his personal experience will “lend authenticity to storytelling”. Baker believes that drawing from real-life experiences of loss and anguish will lend authenticity to the storytelling and create a powerful emotional connection with the audience.

However, the therapist also acknowledges that engaging with this project closely may stir up deep grief and unresolved trauma for Prince Harry. She recognizes that processing trauma through art can be healing and transformative but cautions that it requires immense courage and vulnerability.

Ultimately, the therapist wishes him strength as he embarks on this challenging creative journey, using art to channel his emotions and make sense of painful memories.

