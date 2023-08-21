Heartwarming Video: Rescued Leopard Released Back to the Wild

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment a rescued leopard was released back into the wild. Leopards often stray into human-inhabited areas, prompting wildlife officials to intervene and prevent conflicts.

In the shared video, the leopard can be seen in a cage on a pickup truck before making a swift exit into the forest as soon as the cage door opens. Kaswan’s caption read, “This big cat is back to freedom. Yesterday’s 6 AM rescue mission from human habitat. Without any injury to humans or animals.”

Take a look at the post below:

This big cat is back to freedom. Yesterdays 6 AM rescue mission from human habitat. Without any injury to human or animal. Size of that leopard ! pic.twitter.com/07ES9TAFni Advertisement — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 20, 2023

The video has garnered admiration from social media users who expressed their love through heart emoticons. Many users also extended gratitude to the forest officials for ensuring the safe rescue and release of the animal. Kaswan, known for sharing insightful wildlife content, recently posted an image of one of the world’s largest squirrel species found in India, sparking engagement among his followers.

Check out the responses below:

One user said, ”When a scary scene becomes a scene of empathy, it’s called humane….” Another asked, ”With respect what’s to prevent the cat from returning to its home range? Has the relocation been done far away? Is the leopard microchip tracked?’ A third wrote, ”Kudos to all involved.” A fourth said, ”Beautiful cat.”

Also Read Leopard Attacked by 50 Baboons on Road A remarkable display of wildlife dynamics unfolded in a remote South African...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.