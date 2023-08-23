“Heath Streak is very much alive”: Zimbabwe Cricket tweet says

Heath Streak is alive and well.

A false death report was circulated on social media.

He is Zimbabwe’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker.

Advertisement

Heath Streak, a former captain of Zimbabwe, is still alive and well, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Cricket said that they are “relieved to confirm that Heath Streak, the former cricket legend, is very much alive and well”.

Advertisement

Henry Olonga, a former teammate of Streak’s, had already announced late on Tuesday that the former all-rounder had passed away at the age of 49.

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend,” Olonga said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you.”

Later, Olonga removed the message and issued a fresh update confirming Streak’s survival.

I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB Advertisement — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023

Streak, who holds the record for his nation’s most Test wickets, has been receiving cancer treatment.

Between 1993 and 2005, the all-rounder played 65 Test matches, taking 216 wickets and scoring 1,990 runs. Additionally, he played in 189 one-day internationals, recording 2,943 runs and 239 wickets while doing so.

Streak retired from coaching and went on to become the head coach of Bangladesh and the bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, winners of the Indian Premier League twice.

After acknowledging violations of the anti-corruption rules of the International Cricket Council in 2021, he was given an eight-year ban from all forms of cricket. He acknowledged “full responsibility” for his deeds but maintained that he had never attempted to manipulate a match.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Heath Streak Faces A Ban Of Eight Years For Violating ICC’s anti-corruption code Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been outlawed for eight years after...